Dalton AD McKinney honored

Dalton High School athletics director Jeff McKinney, right, was honored at Dalton’s games against Ringgold on Saturday. McKinney, a former Dalton girls basketball coach, helmed the program from 2002 to 2013, putting together a record of 231-49. McKinney has served as athletics director at the school since 2013. McKinney was presented with an honorary ball by current Dalton girls head coach Hannah Harris, who played for McKinney at Dalton. From left are son Jordon McKinney, daughter-in-law Corie McKinney, daughter Chandler Ouzts and McKinney.