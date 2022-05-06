If Dalton High School can come out on top in the Class 6A state championship game tonight, it can send its seniors out with a special accomplishment.
They would leave Dalton High having won a state championship in every season possible in their careers at the school.
Those seniors won a state title in 2019 as freshmen, then their chance to win as sophomores was derailed as the COVID-19 outbreak forced the cancellation of the 2020 playoffs. Dalton completed the delayed repeat last season, when standouts like captains Yahir Paez, Danny Quintero and Fabian Rodriguez were juniors.
The Catamounts have a chance to make it three straight titles against Lassiter tonight at 7:30 at Mercer University in Macon. The two-time defending champions will try to prevent Lassiter from winning its first state title since 1996. The Catamounts have won six titles since then and will vie for their seventh overall.
A win would also mark the second time Dalton won state championships three seasons in a row. The Cats won in 2013, 2014 and 2015.
After wrapping the regular season with just one loss, the playoff road for the defending champs started a little rocky.
Dalton was given a scare in the first round by fourth-seeded Centennial, which took the Catamounts to overtime before Dalton won 3-2 in extra time.
The path to the championship got easier from there as Dalton rounded into form. Dalton dispatched Lakeside-Evans 2-1 in round two, then shut out Glynn Academy 3-0 in the quarterfinals. Dalton thrashed River Ridge 5-1 in the semifinals to return to the state finals again.
Lassiter, the Region 6-6A champion from Marietta, lost twice in the regular season. After a 4-0 win over Buford in the first round of the playoffs, the Trojans marched through to the finals with three straight one-goal wins over North Atlanta, Grovetown and Central Gwinnett.
