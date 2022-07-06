Dalton High School’s Brandon Saldana says he’s never been on an airplane before, but he’ll fly this week with hopes of bringing back home a national championship.
Saldana is part of a team, comprised heavily of local soccer talent, heading for Colorado this week to compete for a national championship in the National Premier Leagues finals, which is comprised of youth soccer leagues from across the country.
The boys under-19 team from Dalton-based youth soccer organization North Georgia Soccer Academy takes the field in Commerce City, Colorado, a suburb of Denver, on Thursday. The team battled its way through regional playoffs in Greensboro, North Carolina, to become one of 14 teams to reach the national championship tournament.
“It’s my first airplane flight, so that will make me a little nervous,” Saldana said during a practice session for the team at Dalton’s Lakeshore Park on Tuesday. “But I know it will be a great memory to go out there and play. I’ve played with most of these people since I started soccer. Even though we rival each other in high school, we all kind of know each other and have good chemistry.”
The Dalton-based team is paired in a bracket with three teams. The team plays squads from Texas, Washington and California on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a chance to move to the semifinals on Sunday.
The national championship final is Monday.
“It’s a great arena for them,” said Kerem Daser, the former Dalton State soccer coach who founded NGSA and coaches the under-19 team. “It’s a chance for them to play on a national level and prove that they are that good.”
It’s the second time that a team from NGSA, founded by Daser six years ago, has reached the national stage in the annual summer tournaments, joining the under-14 squad that made the national finals in 2018. Fabian Rodriguez and Ivan Rodriguez were holdovers from that team going to Colorado, but the rest of the roster is playing for a national championship for the first time.
The team has heavy representation from current or former players at local high schools. Saldana joins Fabian and Damian Rodriguez — the pair of brothers who are both signed with Chattanooga Football Club — as well as Danny Quintero and others from Dalton.
“I’m just excited to go play,” Quintero said. “I feel like we can win this.”
Southeast Whitfield players dot the roster, including Angel Garcia and Jerry Favela, and Coahulla Creek, Northwest Whitfield and North Murray have some representation along with Rome, Gainesville and a few other, more distant contributors.
“It’s great to see all these guys from different schools,” Favela said. “We all combine to make one team here.”
“It’s not always easy to get those guys to love each other — during the high school season they try to kill each other — but we’re all in one uniform now,” Daser said.
The team competed against teams from across several states in the regional playoffs and earned one of two spots in the Southeast region for the national tournament.
“We all worked hard all year to make it this far,” Favela said. “We’re going to go in and do our best and hopefully win a championship.”
Daser thanked the advisory board members at NGSA and local sponsors for helping contribute to the costs of attending the tournament — flights and hotel rooms are covered for all 21 players bound for Colorado. Daser, who said the nonprofit organization can still use help in paying for meals in Colorado, said he can be reached at his email address at coachkfutbol@gmail.com for sponsorship opportunities.
“I think we have had 25 businesses that have helped,” Daser said. “The community is such a strong community, and we want to thank our sponsors for making this opportunity happen for the kids.”
