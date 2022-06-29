Two teams of Dalton-based pool players are set to compete on a global stage at the World Pool Championships in Las Vegas in August.
Dalton Billiards Club’s 9-ball and masters teams recently clinched a spot to travel to Las Vegas in the American Poolplayers Association’s annual tournament, which has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest pool tournament. The tournament, which begins Aug. 4, brings together national associations from the United States, Canada and Japan for the world amateur championships.
Both teams clinched a spot by competing in a qualifier event for the North Georgia APA.
Tracy Blevins is a captain, coach and player for both teams that earned a spot in Las Vegas.
The seven-member 9-ball team, known as “The Company,” is comprised of Blevins, April Blevins, Andrew Bryson, Cassandra Collins, Michael Page, Hayden Taylor and Wally White. Blevins and Page join John Erwin Jr. and Omar Rodriguez on the four-person masters team “Straight Outta Dalton.” The masters division teams compete in a series of both 8-ball and 9-ball format games.
The World Pool Championships are Aug. 4 through Aug. 13 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort. The 9-ball championship includes 13 rounds of play over five days, concluding with the championship round on Aug. 13. The masters championship plays out over four days, with the championship on Aug. 11.
