Dalton bounces back with big win over Ridgeland

Dalton High School (1-1) bounced back from a season-opening loss, defeating Ridgeland (0-2) 52-7 in Rossville Friday.
The Catamounts responded after a 41-14 home defeat to Calhoun in week one by cruising by the Panthers.
“It felt great to bounce back,” Dalton head coach Matt Land said. “With this being a young team, we’re going to get better and better every week.”
Dalton got out to a 14-0 start before a Ridgeland second-quarter touchdown made it 14-7. The Catamounts wouldn’t allow another score, tallying the next 38 unanswered to get the win.
Dalton running back Maurice Howard scored three rushing touchdowns, coming from 24, 75 and 48 yards out. Howard finished with 224 yards on 14 carries
Running back/receiver Luke Blanchard found the end zone twice and quarterback Ashton Blackwell and running back Tyson Greenwade both scored once on the ground. Greenwade also added 99 yards rushing.
A Parker Adams interception set up one of Blanchard’s scores.
Dalton will get two off weeks before suiting up again. The next game for the Catamounts is on the road at Carrollton on Oct. 2, which will be the first Region 5-6A contest of the season for Dalton.
