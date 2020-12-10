Boys
Dalton 62, Coahulla Creek 49
Dalton (3-2, 0-1 Region 5-6A) defeated Coahulla Creek (5-2, 2-1 Region 6-3A) 62-49 Thursday night in Varnell.
Franklin Almonte had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Dalton. Sam Tidwell added 14 points, while Grayson Boyd had 10 points. Ashton Blackwell scored nine, while Karim Page had eight points.
For Coahulla Creek, Riley Mutter scored 17 and Will Locke tallied 13 points.
Dalton travels to Dallas to play region foe East Paulding tonight at 7:30. Coahulla Creek is at Rockmart at 8:30 p.m.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 66, Dalton 42
Coahulla Creek (6-1, 2-1 Region 6-3A) rebounded from its first loss of the season on Tuesday, dispatching Dalton (3-1, 1-0 Region 5-6A) 66-42 in Varnell Thursday.
Katelyn Richards poured in 25 points for Coahulla Creek, while Ema Turner tallied 15 and Kenley Woods netted 12.
Dalton plays East Paulding at Dallas tonight at 6, while Coahulla Creek travels to Rockmart to play at 7 p.m.
