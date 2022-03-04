The Dalton High School boys lacrosse team has been on the wrong end of a few lopsided losses in its seven-year history, but the Catamounts (2-2) delivered an 18-0 shutout win over Gainesville (1-5) in Dalton Friday night.
“We know exactly how that feels,” Dalton head coach Jeff Hutchinson said. “We’ve been on the other side of this.”
The Catamounts scored twice in the game’s opening minute and never let up defensive pressure, leading 8-0 after the first quarter and forcing a running clock by the time they led 10-0 in the second.
After grabbing a 13-0 lead at half, the Cats scored five more in a second half with minimal clock stoppages.
Jay Anderson scored six of his game-leading seven goals before the break.
“They were playing pretty loose on defense, and we were able to take advantage of that,” Anderson said.
Robert Cole and Ian Gowin both added four scores, while Jack Larkins, Bentley Myers and Nathan Riggle scored one apiece.
Myers’ goal came as the running clock was trickling down in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.
“I’m very proud of this team,” Anderson said. “We have been through exactly what (Gainesville) is going through. We put our heads down and did the work.”
The Catamounts have never won more than three games in a season, but Friday’s victory gives them their second on the year with 14 games to play.
“I just love seeing this team work together and play hard,” Cole, a junior, said. “We’re growing and getting better every day.”
The Catamounts next host Kell, looking to match that school-record third win, on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Prior to the boys game, Dalton senior Taylor Thompson had to settle for just one milestone in the Lady Catamounts’ 25-0 win over Gainesville (0-3).
Thompson scored early and often as her team got to a 13-0 advantage at half, not letting Gainesville get close to putting in a goal.
She scored nine goals in the game to lead Dalton (2-1), reaching 100 goals for her career in the process.
Her nine goals were one shy of setting a new school record, and a flurry of attempts in the game’s final moments left her just short of that record.
“It’s really cool for me to get that milestone, because I only started playing lacrosse my freshman year,” Thompson said.
“She was one off from our school-record,” Dalton head coach Jamie Penny said. “We were trying to get it to her at the end.”
Thompson made several semi-contested runs towards the net, using speed to weave through Gainesville’s defense for open shots.
She scored five in the first half and added four after half despite sitting for a few minutes as some members of Dalton’s bench saw action.
Thompson was one of 10 Lady Cats to score in the shutout win as Dalton got to a 2-1 start to the season, the best start to a season in Penny’s five seasons with the program.
Natalie Moya scored three, all after halftime, for the Lady Cats, while Price Anderson, Macie Elrod, Autumn Johnson, Angie Laruy and Kenley Roberts all scored two apiece.
Dalton, which lost its region opener to East Paulding on Wednesday, steps back into region action Monday with a road game against North Paulding at 7 p.m.
“It’s good to roll up 25 after we struggled a little bit to score Wednesday,” Penny said. “We’ve got two region games next week, so it’s a good win to go into those.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.