Dalton boys sail past East Paulding

Boys
Central of Carrollton 52, Southeast Whitfield 31
Southeast Whitfield (2-15, 0-8 Region 7-4A) fell 52-31 at Region 7-4A foe Central of Carrollton (11-7, 4-3 Region 7-4A) Tuesday.
Cal Rich led the Raiders with 19 points.
Southeast plays at Ringgold's Heritage at 8:30 Friday night.
Dalton 73, East Paulding 64
Dalton (8-7, 5-3 Region 5-6A) picked up a 73-64 win over East Paulding (6-9, 1-6 Region 5-6A) at home on Tuesday.
Dalton got out to a 21-11 lead after the first quarter and extended the advantage through the next two quarters. The Catamounts cruised to the win despite a 26-14 fourth quarter by East Paulding.
Dalton hosts South Paulding Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 69, North Murray 57
North Murray (5-10, 1-8 Region 6-3A) dropped a home game against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (9-3, 7-2 Region 6-3A) 69-57 on Tuesday.
The Mountaineers play at Ringgold on Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Rockmart 50, Coahulla Creek 47
Coahulla Creek (8-7, 4-6 Region 6-3A) lost in a Region 6-3A game to Rockmart 50-47 Tuesday night.
Coahulla Creek plays at Northwest Whitfield Saturday at 6 p.m.
Girls
Central of Carrollton 45, Southeast Whitfield 23
Southeast Whitfield (1-15, 1-7 Region 7-4A) fell in Tuesday's road Region 7-4A game 45-23 to Central of Carrollton (7-10, 2-4 Region 7-4A).
Lisette Gomez had eight points and six rebounds for Southeast, while Madison Powell pulled down 17 boards.
Southeast will play at Ringgold's Heritage Friday night at 7.
Coahulla Creek 74, Rockmart 49
Coahulla Creek (15-2, 9-2 Region 6-3A) got back in the win column Tuesday with a 74-49 home victory over Rockmart (10-6, 7-3 Region 7-3A).
Jillian Poe led Coahulla Creek with 16 points, while Kiersten Hixson, Brinkley Kate Reed and Kenley Woods all scored 13.
Coahulla Creek plays at Northwest Whitfield Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
East Paulding 42, Dalton 29
Dalton (7-5, 4-3 Region 5-6A) was defeated by East Paulding (8-7, 3-4 Region 5-6A) 42-29 at home Tuesday.
Dalton hosts South Paulding Friday at 7 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 65, Cedartown 33
Northwest Whitfield (7-7, 7-0 Region 7-4A) remained undefeated in Region 7-4A play with a 65-33 home win over Cedartown (9-5, 4-4 Region 7-4A) Tuesday.
McKenzie Brueckner led Northwest with 17 points while Whitley Chumley had 15. Emma Allen pulled down 12 rebounds.
Northwest hosts Pickens Friday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.