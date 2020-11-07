Dalton can't keep pace, falls to region foe Douglas County at home

Dalton High School scored first, but the Catamounts couldn't keep pace with region foe Douglas County at home Friday night, falling 41-6.
The Catamounts (1-6, 0-5 Region 5-6A) struck first in the game with a 27-yard Luke Blanchard touchdown, but Douglas County (7-1, 4-1 Region 5-6A) fended off the Dalton upset bid.
Douglas scored a touchdown in the first to make the score 7-6 at the end of one, then added two more scores in the second to take a 21-6 lead into halftime.
Douglas County scored another touchdown in the third, then ran two straight interceptions back for touchdowns to lead 41-6 after the third. Douglas sat on the big lead throughout the fourth to end the game.
It's the fifth straight loss for Dalton after beginning the season 1-1. The Catamounts have yet to get a Region 5-6A victory.
They'll get another crack at one next Friday at home, as the Catamounts host Paulding County at 7:30 p.m. on Harmon Field.
