Dalton can't keep pace, falls to region foe Douglas County at home

A host of Dalton High School defenders -- including Mauricio Quintero (20), Brock Johnson (18) and Caleb Hernandez (42) -- bring down Douglas County's Xavion Osborne.

Dalton High School scored first, but the Catamounts couldn't keep pace with region foe Douglas County at home Friday night, falling 41-6.

The Catamounts (1-6, 0-5 Region 5-6A) struck first in the game with a 27-yard Luke Blanchard touchdown, but Douglas County (7-1, 4-1 Region 5-6A) fended off the Dalton upset bid.

Douglas scored a touchdown in the first to make the score 7-6 at the end of one, then added two more scores in the second to take a 21-6 lead into halftime.

Douglas County scored another touchdown in the third, then ran two straight interceptions back for touchdowns to lead 41-6 after the third. Douglas sat on the big lead throughout the fourth to end the game.

It's the fifth straight loss for Dalton after beginning the season 1-1. The Catamounts have yet to get a Region 5-6A victory.

They'll get another crack at one next Friday at home, as the Catamounts host Paulding County at 7:30 p.m. on Harmon Field.

