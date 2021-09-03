Dalton can't slow North Forsyth rushing attack, falls 42-10

Dalton (1-2) couldn't slow the rushing attack on the road at Cumming's North Forsyth (2-1) Friday night, falling 42-10.
Class 7A North Forsyth piled up 437 yards on the ground to score early and often against the Catamount defense.
After falling behind 14-0, the Dalton offense showed some life to keep the Catamounts briefly in the game. Journey Boston found room down the sideline to tightrope for a 79-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter, then JJ Robledo nailed a 49-yard field goal to cut the North Forsyth lead to 14-10 with 3:01 in the second.
After the brief swing in momentum, the Raiders marched down the field again to score with just 31 seconds before halftime to take a 21-10 lead into the break.
After halftime, it was all Raiders.
North Forsyth hogged the ball for much of the half, finishing long drives with touchdowns to bleed clock and increase their score. The Raiders reached 42-10 midway through the fourth.
Patrick Corrigan led the Raiders with two rushing touchdowns and 132 yards on 18 carries.
Dalton is off next Friday, then the Catamounts will open region play against Carrollton at home on Sept. 17.
