Dalton comeback bid falls short at Carrollton

A second-half comeback attempt from Dalton (1-2) came up short on the road Friday night as Carrollton (1-1) defeated the Catamounts 34-24.
Carrollton led 20-3 at the halftime break and 27-3 in the third before the Catamount offense came alive.
"They just shut us down in the first half," Dalton head coach Matt Land said of Carrollton.
Dalton scored to put the deficit at 27-10, before another Carrollton touchdown made it 34-10.
The Catamounts scored the final 14 points in the game, but ran out of time to mount a comeback.
Dalton quarterback Ashton Blackwell scored two touchdowns on the ground and threw for another, which was caught by wide receiver Karim Page. Blackwell ran for 65 yards and threw for 60.
JJ Robledo made a 32-yard field goal for the Catamounts.
"We did a good job of keeping the game manageable. Those kids never gave up in the second half," Land said. "We've just got to capitalize on our opportunities."
The game was the first Region 5-6A matchup of the season for both teams. Both teams also came into the game with plenty of rest.
Dalton had two straight bye weeks prior to Friday's game, while Carrollton has been idle since Sept. 5 with two games getting canceled due to concerns over the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
Dalton will be on the road for another Region 5-6A game Friday when they travel to Douglasville to play South Paulding at 7:30 p.m.
