MACON — For the first time in four years, the Class 6A boys soccer state championship trophy has a new home.
Two-time defending champion Dalton High School had its hopes for a three-peat dashed by Lassiter Friday night. The Trojans (19-2) scored a pair of second-half goals to dethrone the Catamounts (17-2-3) and win their first state championship since 1996.
“We just couldn’t finish a few good chances,” Dalton head coach Matt Cheaves said. “They were able to finish a couple more than us, especially late in the game.”
Dalton, which won the state championship in 2019 and last season after the tournament was called off in 2020 because of COVID-19, scored first on its quest for three straight on Friday.
After some tightly-contested but scoreless opening minutes, Yahir Paez turned, found himself open and fired a long-range shot that snuck into the back of the net past the outstretched hands of Lassiter keeper James Spurlin.
That goal, which went in with 23:06 left in the first half, would be the last for the Dalton attack, though the Cats would get a few more clean looks.
Lassiter tied the game at 17:20 to play in the first half on a controversial call leading to a penalty kick.
Dalton keeper Israel Soria leapt to make a save and grabbed the ball before being bumped by a Lassiter player. Soria was whistled for retaliating against the Lassiter player, Cheaves said.
The Dalton sideline erupted in disbelief, and members of the Dalton crowd groaned in frustration and confusion.
Soria got a yellow card, and Jacob Alvarran was put in net to try to stop the penalty kick.
Max Albertson instead found the corner of the net and a tie game.
The first half ended with both teams taking five shots and scoring one goal.
The Trojans, the Region 6-6A champions, played an evenly-matched game with the defending champions in the possession battle in the first half, something usually dominated by the quick defense of the Cats. Lassiter’s defense was conniving too, cutting off passing lanes and not letting Dalton’s attack get going.
Dalton hasn’t played from behind much in a season that featured just one loss heading into Friday, but with 36:33 to play, the Catamounts were put in a hole.
Lassiter set up its offense and the Trojans fired a pass across the net to Colin Nedblake. Soria wasn’t able to get to him in time, and the ball went easily into the net.
Paez and Zeke Ortiz got open shots from the side on each of the next two Catamount possessions, but both flew just wide left.
With 20:19 to play, Lassiter almost sank the dagger.
Shai Valencia grabbed a Catamount pass for a steal and darted around a defender with a nice move. With just Soria between him and the goal, he punched it wide of the net.
Fabian Rodriguez got one of Dalton’s best looks at a shot with 8:30 to play, but he sent it high and collapsed in frustration.
With the Catamount comeback hopes dwindling, Lassiter dashed them with 2:26 to play.
Nedblake got free again, sending the ball from left to the right corner and into the net, effectively sending the Catamounts home without a trophy in the process.
A few desperate shots missed the mark, and Lassiter’s team rushed the field when the buzzer sounded.
Dalton came up short in its search for a seventh total state championship. A win would have given Dalton three straight state titles for the second time. The Catamounts won from 2013 to 2015.
“This senior class has won more than any other class in the state,” Cheaves said. “They’re great players and always will be, and they leave behind a legacy of excellence.”
