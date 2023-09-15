Dalton Catamount fans had to wait until halftime to find out who won the title of homecoming queen, but they only had to wait one play from scrimmage for points.
Dalton High School scored early and often through the first half, leading 56-7 after a half and defeating Class 6A foe Lassiter High School 56-20 in Friday night’s non-region matchup at Harmon Field. With the victory, the Catamounts improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2019.
After a short return on the game’s opening kick, quarterback Ethan Long found Kendrix London on a 76-yard pass play to shock the away sideline. It was one of five first-half passing touchdowns for the junior, who finished the game with 322 yards on 9-for-16 passing. Dalton head coach Kip Carpenter was quick to share the credit with his offensive coordinator and line about the success of the Dalton pass game.
“Coach Long had a great game plan tonight, and certainly the offensive line protected well,” Carpenter said. “When you have that kind of time and protection, and you got talented players out there — he did a great job of hitting who was open.”
The Trojans, who drop to 0-4 with the loss, couldn’t muster enough offense to keep up with the Dalton attack. The Catamounts outgained the visiting Trojans 480 to 62 in the first half, scoring all 56 points before the break.
Lassiter answered the Catamounts opening touchdown, but it would be the only meaningful score of the game for the visitors. Quarterback Levi Mundt led the Trojans on a slow, methodical drive from its own 23-yard line — one aided by two Dalton penalties — eventually finding Collins Price on a 21-yard pass to even the score at 7.
A avalanche of Catamount offense followed.
Two plays after a Bubba Tanner kickoff-return touchdown was taken back for a hold, Adriel Hernandez broke off a 54-yard touchdown run, beating defenders to the goal line. A possession later, Tanner beat his defender and Long found him on a 23-yard pass on 4th down.
The Catamount offense scored in eight of its nine offensive possessions in the first half, including a 14-yard rushing touchdown from Hernandez before the end of the first quarter. The first possession of the second quarter ended in seven points: a 29-yard pass from Long to senior wideout R.J. Storey and an extra point by Adrian Gongora.
The Dalton special teams unit made plays through the stretch, including a blocked punt by Jefferson Locke in the first half, punctuated by an improbable Gongora punt-formation touchdown. After the Lassiter defense held the Catamounts to a 4th and 7, Gongora took a high snap and rushed 72 yards for a touchdown, weaving through defenders at the line of scrimmage and midfield. Carpenter noted his punter-kicker-running back’s playmaking ability.
“He’s a tremendous athlete,” Carpenter said. “He made a good decision; he made the decision and was committed to it, but he just kept running and running and running — and his ability took over.”
Dalton’s final scores came on 38-yard and 23-yard passes from Long to Tanner and London, respectively. The wideouts were Long’s favorite targets, as Tanner finished the game with 84 yards on 3 receptions, while London amassed 99 yards on 2 targets.
The Catamount defense made its presence known throughout. The Catamounts forced three fumbles, recovering one, while Storey intercepted a pass from Mundt before a near-20-yard recovery.
Lassiter opens up Region 6-6A play next week when it hosts Johns Creek at Frank Fillmann Stadium in Marietta. Dalton continues its three-game homestead as it will host Cedartown for the final non-region game of the 2023 season. Both kickoffs are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Carpenter noted the strong style of play that the Bulldogs will bring with its trip north.
“With Cedartown coming to down, it’s going to be another big, physical game,” Carpenter said. “We’ll kind of adjust and get ready to play them.”
