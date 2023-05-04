For 80 minutes of regulation action in the Class 5A championship game, Dalton High School just couldn’t get the ball in the net.
Once extra time started, the Catamounts — and Luis Favela — came alive.
Favela scored two goals in the first overtime period to lift Dalton (21-2) to a 2-0 win over Midtown (17-5) Thursday in Duluth in the state championship game.
The win nets a seventh state championship for Dalton, with all coming since 2003.
“We just felt like the later that it kept going, the more confident we were that we were going to get a goal,” Dalton head coach Matt Cheaves, who has been the coach for each of those state championship wins, said when reached by phone after the game. “It feels great. This has been one of the most enjoyable teams that I’ve ever coached. I’m extremely excited and proud for them, and I feel extremely blessed to have seven state titles.”
Defenses flashed in 80 minutes of regulation as neither contender for the 5A title was able to get one into the net. Once extra time started, Favela needed just 97 seconds to break the stalemate.
A pass-ahead found Favela bracketed by two defenders, with a third not far away. Favela knocked the ball down, split two defenders, popped the ball forward and chased it down.
That series of moves left him alone in front of Midtown keeper James Kropp, and Favela beat him with a rocket into the top of the net.
“He’s just a handful to have to mark,” Cheaves said of Favela. “He has a great left-footed shot whenever he’s able to get a little space.”
With 8:23 left in the first overtime period, Dalton took the lead. With 4:41 left, Dalton all but sealed the game.
David Saldana boomed a free kick from near midfield, and Favela found it.
He, jumped and redirected it into the open corner of the goal to make the score 2-0.
Dalton killed out the time in the second overtime period to grab their seventh state championship.
Cheaves credited the conditioning of his team and a substitution pattern in helping them pull through in overtime. Midtown dealt with cramps as the game wore on.
Midtown didn’t threaten much in the overtimes, but an assault on the net in regulation still left the Atlanta team scoreless in their first appearance in a state championship game.
Dalton’s defense didn’t allow many chances to leak through, but Midtown had a handful of good looks turned back by Catamount keeper Andree Meza.
A sophomore, Meza was in the game for only his second start of the postseason due to a red card from the quarterfinals leaving normal senior starter Israel Soria disqualified.
When Midtown’s Lathan Johnson shook behind the defense after 20 minutes in the first half, Meza made the lightning-quick reaction to stop a quick shot.
A few minutes later, Johnson got behind the defense on a breakaway. Meza was the only obstacle between Johnson and a Midtown goal, but Meza charged, leapt and swiped a shot out of the air.
“He’s stepped in and played great,” Cheaves said. “He made a couple of huge saves that really kept us in the game.”
Dalton wasn’t without its own chances in regulation.
Ivan Rodriguez fired a shot that seemed destined for the top right corner of the net before Kropp leapt to slap it away. Kropp stopped a running shot from Zeke Ortiz that deflected harmlessly over the crossbar.
With 10 minutes left in regulation, Ortiz appeared to be tripped up inside the penalty box. While the Cats clamored for a call, the ball leaked to Romeo Chavarria. He nearly sent in the game-winner, but Kropp reacted just in time to make the stop.
Favela almost got a remarkable goal as time dwindled in regulation, but his laser from nearly midfield was just wide.
Favela, a sophomore, was the hero in the quarterfinals for Dalton too, when the Catamounts’ playoff run was nearly ended. Dalton trailed by a goal with less than seven minutes left in that one, but, after a Saldana penalty kick tied it, Favela sent in the game-winning goal.
Dalton adds the state championship to the ones the Catamounts won in 2003, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2021.
Dalton is the third team from Whitfield County to win a state championship in boys soccer this season.
Christian Heritage defeated Georgia Military College 2-1 Tuesday to win the Class A Division II championship, and Coahulla Creek won the Class 3A title with a 1-0 victory over Oconee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.