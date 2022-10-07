The Catamounts are on top — in more ways than one.
Dalton High School defeated the Woodland Wildcats 28-7 in Friday night’s Region 7-5A matchup on homecoming night, also seizing sole possession of first place in the region with Calhoun’s loss to Hiram leaving Dalton as the only team unbeaten in Region 7-5A.
The Catamounts never trailed in the slow-moving, defensive game. Dalton improved to 4-3 (2-0, Region 7-5A), while Woodland dropped to 1-6 (0-2, Region 7-5A).
The Catamounts finished the game with 220 yards of total offense, while the Wildcats ended with 194.
Neither team scored in the first quarter, but Dalton struck first early in the second quarter. After a bad snap on an attempted punt by the Wildcats, the Catamounts inherited a short field, which senior running back Tyson Greenwade punched in from the 2-yard-line a play later.
Greenwade led all Catamounts on the ground with 123 yards on 19 carries.
While he had no 374-yard night like last week’s win against Hiram, Dalton head coach Kip Carpenter said Greenwade played a crucial role in the Cats’ victory Friday.
“They did a great job of game-planning us,” Carpenter said. “He still had some tough runs, critical runs, but they did a great job game planning.”
Sophomore quarterback Ethan Long played a large role in maintaining the lead. After a second-quarter fumble by Woodland’s Chase Carson, Long found senior wide receiver Luke Blanchard for a 40-yard strike to set up the offense at the 2-yard line. Long called his own number the next play, keeping the ball and rushing for a touchdown that gave the Catamounts a 14-0 lead.
Long led a 56-yard drive in the third quarter to extend the lead. On 4th-and-10 on the Woodland 29-yard line, he found Warner Ross for a touchdown, giving Dalton a 21-7 lead. Long finished the game 7-for-10, passing for 93 yards.
Dalton’s final score came in the third quarter, when Adriel Hernandez powered one into the end zone behind the tackles to put the game on ice at 28-7.
Woodland’s lone score came late in the second quarter from the feet of sophomore running back Isaiah Livsey. After a host of Catamounts made first contact, he reversed field and scored a 14-yard touchdown. Though the Wildcats frequented the wildcat formation, junior quarterback Brelace Williams still finished the game 6-for-14 for 59 yards.
The Dalton defensive forced two fumbles and caused the Wildcats to turn the ball over on downs four times. Sophomore linebacker Andy Gutierrez said the coaching staff presented a winning game plan Friday night.
“The schemes were phenomenal this week, they always are,” Gutierrez said. “If everyone does their job, that’s the difference between making plays or not.”
He also noted the steps the unit has taken since the start of the season.
“Our defense is looking better every day,” Gutierrez said. “Whether that’s practice, a game, every day of the week we’re looking better. We have two sophomores at linebacker, so it is younger people stepping up, doing their jobs and making plays”
Dalton returns to action next Friday when the Catamounts travel to play Cass. Woodland hosts Calhoun at home. Both kickoffs are set for 7:30. Carpenter noted the challenge the Catamounts face next week.
“Cass is a very, very good football team,” Carpenter said. “We’ve got our work cut out for us this week. We’ll get back to it and get it figured out.”
A win next week would help the Catamounts’ chances at a top-four region finish and playoff berth. Gutierrez knows the gravity of the outcome and the momentum that could stem from it.
“We’ve been doubted this whole season, the past two years, and the rest of the season I’m ready just to prove everyone wrong,” Gutierrez said. “It could be the stamp that Dalton football has not ended and we’re back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.