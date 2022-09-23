Dalton faces stiff test at Cedartown for final non-region game
Dalton ended a two-game losing slide convincingly with a 35-3 blowout win at Marietta’s Lassiter last week and the Catamounts travel to Cedartown tonight for maybe their toughest test yet in the final game before Region 7-5A action starts.
Dalton (2-2) plays at Cedartown (4-0), the No. 1 team in the state in Class 4A, tonight at 7:30.
Class 5A Dalton’s already seen a renewal of an old rivalry from Polk County this season when Dalton played Rockmart for the first time since 1979. Tonight’s game will be the first between Dalton and Cedartown since 1997. Dalton holds a 17-15-4 advantage in the all-time series against Cedartown.
Rockmart, which downed Dalton 63-42, has also appeared on Cedartown’s schedule already. Cedartown handed Rockmart a 27-14 defeat in the season opener.
Dalton’s defense had its best game by far against Lassiter last week, holding the Trojans to three points and forcing four turnovers. That’s the only game in which Dalton has held its opponent under 27 points this season. That defense will have to contend with a Cedartown rushing attack that averages 297 yards per game.
The Catamounts will likely need to continue relying on running back Tyson Greenwade to help put up points if Dalton has hopes for an upset. He’s totaled 950 yards from scrimmage and 16 touchdowns through four games.
North Murray starts region schedule with home game with Haralson
After a 2-2 start followed by an idle week, the North Murray Mountaineers are gearing up for a Region 7-2A opener tonight at 7:30 in Chatsworth against Haralson County (1-3).
It’s the first game for North Murray in the new-look region after the Mountaineers bumped down from Class 3A to 2A this past offseason. Haralson County shared Region 6-3A with the Mountainers in 2018 and 2019, and the schools have played four times overall, with North Murray winning three times.
Haralson County went 10-2 last season and won Region 5-2A, but departures of some key players have led to a 1-3 start through four games. Haralson has blowout losses to Rabun County, Mary Persons and Upson-Lee, with a 15-4 win over Bremen as the only win.
North Murray quarterback Seth Griffin threw two picks and lost two fumbles in a loss to Northwest Whitfield in his last game, but he looks to return to his strong form against Haralson. Griffin has 1,137 passing yards and 15 total touchdowns so far this season.
Christian Heritage returns home to host St. Francis
Between playing three straight road games and an idle week, Christian Heritage hasn’t played a home game since its season opener over a month ago against North Cobb Christian on Aug. 19.
The Lions finally return home tonight, when they host St. Francis at 7:30.
St. Francis (3-1), a Class A Division I program out of Alpharetta, started the year 3-0 before falling to Hart County on Sept. 16. The Knights were off last week. Tonight’s game will be the first matchup between the schools.
Class A Division II’s Christian Heritage (1-3), meanwhile, is looking to bounce back after being shocked last week against Pickens. The Lions fell behind 18-7 in the first half before roaring back to take a 22-18 lead in the fourth quarter. Pickens scored a touchdown in the final minute to sink the Lions to 1-3 on the year.
The Lions will have to contend with the strong passing game of St. Francis and quarterback Jaiden Jenkins. Jenkins has thrown for 859 yards and eight scores with no interceptions.
Christian Heritage got its passing game going against Pickens, with first-year starting quarterback Carter Triplett passing for 251 yards and two scores, including a 60-yard touchdown pass to Camp Carpenter.
Southeast hosts Druid Hills for homecoming
Southeast Whitfield faces one more tune-up tonight before returning to region play for the first time since 2019.
The Raiders (3-1) host Druid Hills (1-2) tonight at 7:30 for Southeast’s homecoming game. Then, Southeast, which played a non-region schedule in 2020 and 2021, gets Heritage to start Region 7-4A action.
First, though, Southeast will keep its attention on trying to go 4-1.
Druid Hills has lost two straight since a season-opening win over McNair, and the Red Devils were idle last week.
Southeast brings a strong running game, which averages 189 yards per game, against a Druid Hills team that has allowed 20, 14 and 49 points in three games.
The game marks the first time the Class 4A schools have played in football.
Coahulla Creek looks for 2-0 start in region at LFO
Coahulla Creek (3-1) opened Region 6-3A play with a 35-14 win at home over Ridgeland, and the Colts make the trip to Fort Oglethorpe tonight to try to down Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (1-3) and stay unbeaten in the region.
Kickoff is set for 7:30.
Coahulla Creek brings its strong offense — the Colts have scored at least 31 in each game so far — against an LFO team that has given up at least 32 in each defeat. A 13-7 victory over Murray County is the lone win for the Warriors. Quarterback Kace Kinnamon has been making the Colt offensive machine go. Against Ridgeland, Kinnamon passed for 246 yards and two touchdowns while adding a pair of rushing scores.
The Colts are 3-7 all-time against longtime region opponent LFO, but Coahulla Creek has won the last two over the Warriors. A win would put Coahulla Creek at 4-1 and match the program’s record for most wins in a season. The Colts were 4-6 last season.
Murray opens Region 7-2A play at Model
Murray County wen winless in its non-region schedule, and the Indians head into a matchup tonight with Model looking to make some momentum in its region opener.
Murray plays at Rome’s Model for its initial Region 7-2A game tonight at 7:30.
The Indians hope to put together some offense to get region play started. Murray hasn’t scored more than seven points in a game. The Indians moved standout running back/linebacker Aaron Flood to quarterback last week against Chattooga, and Flood threw a touchdown score.
Meanwhile, Model is riding the strength of two straight wins after starting the year 0-2. Model defeated Woodland 17-14 and downed Trion 31-27 last week.
It’s the first time Murray and Model have played since the two shared a region in 2012 and 2013. Model has won three of the four games between the programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.