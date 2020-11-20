Dalton falls short in defensive battle at East Paulding in season finale

Dalton High School (2-7, 1-6 Region 5-6A) was tied at halftime in a defensive struggle at Dallas’ East Paulding (5-5, 2-5 Region 5-6A) Friday night, but a third-quarter touchdown gave East Paulding the victory.
After falling behind 7-0 after the first quarter, an Ashton Blackwell 10-yard pass to Luke Blanchard got Dalton on the board in the second.
Blackwell hit 12 of his 16 passes for 119 yards and the score, also rushing for 97 yards to lead the Catamounts.
A Brady Pendley interception late in the first half ended an East Paulding scoring threat.
In the second half, though, the Raiders moved ahead 14-7 with another score and Dalton couldn’t catch up.
Senior running back Maurice Howard finished with 65 yards in his final game for Dalton, while Karim Page caught seven passes for 67 yards.
The Catamounts did not make the Class 6A playoffs this season after reaching the postseason last year.
