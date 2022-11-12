Dalton High School gave up 783 combined rushing yards in the final two games of the regular season, and Loganville brought a powerful rushing attack into the first round of the Class 5A playoffs Saturday night.
Dalton turned a weakness into a strength in the road playoff game, and the Catamount offense did just enough to turn out an upset win.
Dalton allowed just three points of the Red Devils, and a Tyson Greenwade rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter gave the Cats a 7-3 win and a trip to the second round of the playoffs.
The win is Dalton's first in the playoffs since a run to the semifinals in 2016. Dalton will travel to McDonough's Creekside, the Region 5-5A champ, on Friday.
Loganville, behind the running of back Solomon Leslie, had a 9-1 record after the regular season. The 5-5 Catamounts held the Red Devil offense to just a field goal to improve to 6-5 and reach the Sweet 16 just a year removed from a 2-8 finish.
Dalton limited Loganville to just 98 rushing yards on 33 attempts and 181 total yards.
Even the field goal was aided by an extremely short field.
Loganville missed a field goal on the first drive of the game, and the first quarter ended with no score.
In the second, Greenwade bobbled a pitch, and Loganville hopped on the loose ball to take possession at Dalton's 19.
The Catamount defense held strong, and a 31-yard field goal was all Loganville got out of the prime opportunity.
Turnovers, and a stingy defense of Loganville that did a lot to limit Class 5A's leading rusher in Greenwade, helped limit Dalton's offense until very late in the game.
Greenwade carried 23 times for 98 yards and the touchdown. Dalton's offense was held to 155 total yards.
An interception of quarterback Ethan Long cut off a Dalton drive in the second quarter, and another fumble in the second half ended another.
The third quarter passed without any change in the score.
The Cats finally turned in the game-winning score after the clock turned under 5 minutes to play.
The Catamount defense backed Loganville up and forced a punt from the Red Devil end zone.
After getting the ball in Loganville territory, Long found Luke Blanchard for a pass down to the 10. Greenwade toted it in a play later to get the only score Dalton needed.
Dalton shut down Loganville's next drive, ran the clock after getting the ball back and forced a turnover on downs without much time to play in the game.
Dalton allowed just 15 rushing yards in the second half.
Creekside took care of Greater Atlanta Christian Saturday to head into the second round. Creekside is 9-2 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.