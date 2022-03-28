Host Dalton High School finished in first place in both the boys and girls team results at the annual Ronnie McClurg/Dalton Rotary Invitational track and field meet Saturday.
The boys finished first in the eight-team field with 145 points, edging out Signal Mountain’s 133 in second place. The Lady Cats also got past Signal Mountain with 177 points to the runner-up’s 169.50.
Northwest Whitfield and Dalton Academy also were among teams competing in the event, named for longtime former Dalton High coach and administrator Ronnie McClurg.
The Bruins finished sixth and the Pumas finished eighth in the boys field, while the two were seventh and eighth in the girls field, respectively.
Several local athletes medaled as finishers in the top three of individual events:
Dalton
Dalton High’s Meg Coleman was the first-place finisher in three events: Girls 100-meter dash, 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles. Anna Lee Grafe was second in 100-meter hurdles and third in 200-meter dash. Caroline Fox was third in the 300-meter hurdles.
Emma Hefner finished second in girls triple jump. MJ Barsch was second in girls pole vault, while Joy Verhoeff was third in both pole vault and high jump.
Andre Avila was second in the boys 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run. Kameron Staton was second in boys 200-meter dash and Warner Ross was third in 100-meter dash. Grant Halverson was the first-place finisher in boys shot put, while Charlie Patrick was third in boys discus.
Dalton’s relay squads won first in the boys 4x100 and 4x200 relay and in the girls 4x200 relay. The boys finished second in 4x800 relay, while the girls took second in the 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay and 4x800 relay.
Northwest Whitfield
For the Bruins, Silas Griffin was first in both the boys high jump and triple jump and won the award for most outstanding male field performance. Jackson Weaver was second in boys 110-meter hurdles, and Ky-Anh Huynh was second in 300-meter hurdles.
Maggie Brooker was third in both girls long jump and triple jump, while Emily Lane was third in girls discus.
Dalton Academy
The Dalton Academy didn’t field a top-three finisher. The girls 4x200 relay’s fifth-place finish was the highest finish in any event for the school in its first season of competition. Jacorri Robinson was sixth in boys triple jump.
