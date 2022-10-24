Former Dalton High School Catamount Kyric McGowan is officially an NFL wide receiver.
McGowan, an undrafted rookie who spent the first six weeks of the NFL season awaiting a chance at a call-up on the Washington Commanders practice squad, got that opportunity on Sunday.
With wide receivers Jahan Dotson and Dyami Brown set to miss Sunday's game with injuries, a 23-21 win for the team over the Green Bay Packers, McGowan was elevated from the practice squad to the full squad.
As the fifth wide receiver on the depth chart, McGowan got into the game on one offensive snap and appeared in 12 special teams plays. McGowan, wearing No. 83, didn't record any catches, targets, runs or tackles during the game.
McGowan is a member of the 16-man practice squad for the Commanders. NFL teams are allowed to elevate up to two players from the practice squad to the full team for each game without those players being signed to the active roster. McGowan was elevated for Sunday's game along with fullback Alex Armah. Both players are then reverted back to the practice squad. NFL teams can elevate individual practice squad players to the full roster up to three times in a season. After three elevations in a season, a practice squad player has to be signed to the full roster to appear in an NFL game.
A 2017 Dalton graduate who spent four years playing at Northwestern University before finishing with a year at Georgia Tech, McGowan signed with the Commanders after going unselected in the 2022 draft. McGowan appeared in two preseason games for the Commanders, catching one pass for 27 yards.
Dalton High School hasn't seen an alum get regular playing time in the NFL since Jim Arnold, who punted for three teams in an NFL career that lasted from 1983 to 1994.
McGowan is one of two former local football standouts currently on practice squads. Former Northwest Whitfield standout Isaiah Mack, a defensive tackle, has made appearances in NFL games in each of the last three seasons. Mack was cut by the Baltimore Ravens in the preseason before signing with the team's practice squad. Mack has yet to appear in a game this season, but remains on the Ravens' practice squad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.