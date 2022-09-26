Dalton High School's football game scheduled for Friday night at Hiram High School has been moved to Thursday at 7 p.m., according to Dalton athletics director Jeff McKinney.
The game is being rescheduled due to the possibility of rainy weather in the area, according to McKinney.
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall on Thursday in Florida, according to the National Weather Service, and the storm could result in heavy rain in North Georgia by Friday.
The game, which was originally scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Hiram, is the Region 7-5A opener for Dalton and Hiram.
Dalton comes into the game at 2-3, while Hiram is 2-3.
As of Monday, Christian Heritage, Coahulla Creek, Murray County, North Murray, Northwest Whitfield and Southeast Whitfield are all still scheduled to play Friday night.
