Dalton High golfer signs to play at Berry
- Daily Citizen-News
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
James Richard "Dick" Lowrey, 71, of Dalton passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Private graveside services will be held at West Hill Cemetery. The family will announce a memorial service at a later date.
James Clarence Carver Jr., 72 of Chatsworth, Ga., passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, Georgia. A private service will be held at a later date. James was born Aug. 20, 1947, in Valdosta, Ga., son of the late James Clarence Carver Sr. and Beulah Chauncey Ca…
Myrtle Jo Hullender Teems, 91, of Rocky Face, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. A lifelong resident of the North Georgia area, she was a former employee of Dixie Yarn and was of the Baptist faith. She is preceded in death by her husband, Grady Teems; parents, Henry Samuel and A…
Most Popular
Articles
- Dalton has first confirmed coronavirus case
- State of Emergency declared in Whitfield County due to coronavirus
- Laughter declares state of emergency; Most Whitfield County buildings are closed to the public
- More local closings, cancellations due to coronavirus
- UPDATE: Murray schools close due to coronavirus concerns; Dalton and Whitfield remain open
- Many City of Dalton services affected due to coronavirus
- New principals named for Dalton High and Hammond Creek Middle School
- Fire damages east Dalton auto repair business
- Hamilton Health Care System announces cancellations
- Area Arrests for March 14
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.