Dalton High golfer signs to play at Berry

 

Submitted photo

Dalton High School senior golfer Skylar Fromm signed to play golf at Berry College. 

Seated on the bottom row are, from left to right, Shelby Fromm (sister), Mike Fromm (father), Skylar Fromm, Kim Fromm (mother) and Sheridan Fromm (sister). On the top row are Lowell Fritz (golf coach), Heath Ellis (Dalton girls golf head coach), Doug Peters (Dalton girls golf assistant coach) and JT Horton (swing coach).

