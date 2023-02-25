Not all that long ago, Kyric McGowan was in a similar situation to the kids he spoke to in the corner of the gym at Dalton Junior High School on Tuesday afternoon.
McGowan was a little kid from Dalton with big dreams, and as he looked at a group of more than 100 elementary and middle school students, the current NFL wide receiver recognized his past.
“It would have meant the most to me, just seeing someone living the dream and seeing that they came from where I came from,” the Dalton High School graduate said. “It just kind of shows you that the dream is possible and attainable. If I can do it, any of those kids can.”
McGowan, a member of the Washington Commanders, was a special guest speaker at a youth basketball camp hosted by Dalton Public Schools.
McGowan played college football at Northwestern and Georgia Tech before being undrafted and signing with the Commanders last spring. McGowan was cut from the roster before the start of the 2022 regular season, but signed with the Commanders’ practice squad. McGowan made appearances in two regular season games as a call-up and signed a reserve/futures contract with the team at the conclusion of the regular season last month.
Campers paused basketball drills during the four-hour camp to be shepherded into the bleachers to listen to McGowan.
McGowan, wearing his personal logo in a bejeweled form as a necklace and sporting a Commanders shirt, used his season spent mostly on the practice squad to tell campers that they should stay prepared, because they never know when the opportunity will come to shine.
Frank Pinson, himself a former Dalton High grad turned professional athlete, was one of the coaches and organizers for the camp. Pinson, a teacher in the Dalton school system, played basketball at Albany State University before playing as a professional internationally.
Pinson introduced McGowan to the crowd of cheering children.
“He is the definition of a student-athlete success story,” Pinson said.
After McGowan spoke to the campers for about 10 minutes, Pinson encouraged them to thank McGowan for coming. A stampede led to a crowd forming around McGowan, who talked, high-fived and snapped selfies for several minutes.
McGowan didn’t record any stats during his two games on the full roster and dressing with the team, which occurred in October. After signing the reserve/futures contract, McGowan will again compete this fall to earn a spot on the team’s roster heading into the 2023 season.
“It was definitely a roller coaster. The veterans always say your rookie year is the longest year. My motto throughout the year was just to get my feet wet and learn my routine and go from there. It was very humbling in a lot of ways,” McGowan said. “You know, you reach the highest levels of competition in high school and college, and then you’re a rookie and you’re back to the bottom of the totem pole.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.