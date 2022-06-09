Dalton High School found new coaches for the track and field and girls lacrosse programs within its own walls.
Adam Martinez has been named the high school’s new track and field coach, while Ben Taylor is set to take over girls lacrosse.
Martinez will helm the track and field program after the departure of coach Doug Byerts. Martinez assisted Byerts with the track program previously and is the wide receivers coach for the Dalton football team.
Byerts took over the program in 2018 and served as an assistant football coach. The Catamount program boasted a state champion as recently as 2021, when Meg Coleman was crowned the Class 6A state champion in 100-meter hurdles.
Taylor, a social studies teacher and assistant golf coach, will head the girls lacrosse program at Dalton.
Taylor takes over for coach Jamie Penney, who left for a position at Coosa High School.
Penney has coached the girls lacrosse program for five of its six seasons of existence. Penney coached the Lady Catamounts to a 9-9 season this spring, the first time the program had a record of .500 or better while playing a Georgia High School Association-sanctioned schedule.
