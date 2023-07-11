One of Dalton High School's best will be immortalized at Harmon Field during his first season in the NFL.
The No. 1 jersey of former Dalton standout Jahmyr Gibbs is set to be retired at a game this fall, according to Dalton head coach Kit Carpenter.
A date has not yet been finalized for the planned ceremony, Carpenter said.
The running back will be a little busy this fall.
Gibbs was selected with the 12th overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft in April. Gibbs became the highest drafted player ever from Whitfield County and the first player drafted into the NFL from the county in 40 years. Dalton High's Jim Arnold was drafted in the fifth round in 1983.
Dalton has six home games on the schedule for the 2023 regular season.
Dalton hosts Sonoraville on Sept. 1, Lassiter on Sept. 15, Cedartown on Sept. 22, Hiram on Sept. 29, Cass on Oct. 13 and Calhoun on Oct. 20.
Detroit does not have its first bye week until Nov. 4, after the conclusion of Dalton's regular season. The Lions play at Green Bay on Sept. 28, the Thursday night before Dalton hosts Hiram.
A 2020 Dalton graduate, Gibbs was a two-time Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area Player of the Year for the Catamounts. Gibbs rushed for 2,554 yards and 40 touchdowns as a senior for Dalton.
A four-star recruit coming out of high school, Gibbs originally signed with Georgia Tech. He spent two seasons in Atlanta before transferring to Alabama to play for a year.
In 2022 with the Crimson Tide, Gibbs recorded 926 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, 444 receiving yards and three receiving scores, enough to lure the Lions into taking him in the first round of April's draft.
