Dalton High School's Matt Land resigns as head football coach

After 11 years leading the football program at Dalton High School, Matt Land announced his resignation on Tuesday.
In an announcement posted to his Twitter account, Land thanked his former players and his family.
"I am so blessed to have coached, been coached and coached with some of the finest men to ever walk the streets of Dalton, Georgia — men who have become pillars of our community," Land wrote. "For that reason alone my cup overflows. But the real blessing has been sharing 32 years of ministry with the best family in the world."
Prior to serving as head coach, Land spent 17 years at Dalton High as an assistant coach after playing for the Catamounts in high school.
A text message to Land was not immediately answered and a call to his cellphone was not picked up.
In his 11 years as head football coach, Land led the Catamounts to three region championships and eight playoff appearances with an 80-43 record. The 2016 Catamounts finished 13-1 and reached the semifinals of the Class 6A playoffs. Dalton finished 2-7 and missed the playoffs this year, the program's worst finish under Land.
"Matt's done a great job for Dalton High School and a great job for the football program," Jeff McKinney, Dalton High's athletics director, said on Tuesday. "We wish Matt the greatest luck in the future and we wish him well going forward."
Land will continue to serve as an educator within the school system, according to a statement from Dalton Public Schools.
“On behalf of Dalton High School, I would like to thank Coach Land for his years of dedication to our school and our community," Dalton High Principal Stephanie Hungerpiller said in the statement. "He has worked hard to establish a long-standing tradition of excellence in our football program and helped mold many young men in our community. We will forever be grateful for his service to our student-athletes and our school.”
"We will start planning for the hiring of a new coach immediately," McKinney said. "We'll want someone who will understand that Dalton football is very important to this community. We'll continue the success we've had. This is a great place to work."
Land was named the 2019 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year, an award "created to honor exemplary high school football coaches for their character and integrity, leadership and dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety and on-field success," according to the award's website.
