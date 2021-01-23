Dalton High wrestling advances to state duals tournament

The Dalton High School wrestling team advanced to the Class 6A state duals championship on Jan. 30 after two wins at the state sectionals Saturday.
Dalton defeated Habersham 51-25, then took down sectional host and defending state champions Pope 39-38.
Dalton, which came in as the third-seeded team in Region 5-6A, is one of eight remaining teams in Class 6A. The eight schools will compete for the state title next Saturday at Lassiter High School in Marietta. They'll compete in the quarterfinals at 9 a.m.
A few other area teams fell in the sectional round on Saturday.
Northwest Whitfield earned the Region 7-4A championship last weekend and hosted the sectionals Saturday at New Hope Middle School. The Bruins had a bye as North Oconee wrestled against Luella, then faced the winner, North Oconee. Northwest fell 44-17 in the sectional finals.
North Murray fell to Oconee County 43-33 in the sectionals hosted by Gainesville's North Hall Saturday. Both Coahulla Creek and Murray County competed Saturday at Hartwell's Hart County, with Coahulla Creek losing to Lumpkin County 43-27, while Murray County fell to host Hart County 69-12.
