Dalton High wrestling bows out in state team duals tournament

Dalton High School's wrestling team fell short of a championship at the Class 6A state team duals tournament on Saturday at Marietta's Lassiter High School.
The Catamounts, who were one of eight teams to make the state tournament after winning at sectionals last Saturday, were taken down in the quarterfinal round by Brunswick 50-24.
Brunswick went on to fall to runner up Creekview in the semifinals.
Dalton then moved to the consolation bracket, where they were eliminated by Richmond Hill 48-33.
The Catamounts reached the tournament with a win at the sectional duals competition last weekend. Entering as the third seed from Region 5-6A, Dalton defeated Habersham 51-25, then took down sectional host and defending state champions Pope 39-38.
The traditional wrestling region tournaments are next weekend, while the traditional state tournament begins Feb. 9.
