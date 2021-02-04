Dalton High's Howard, Hernandez sign to play college football

A duo of Dalton High School football players signed on to play college football on Wednesday.
Running back Maurice Howard is headed for Valdosta State University, while linebacker Caleb Hernandez will play at University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
Howard, in his lone season as Dalton's lead back after the graduation of former Catamount star and Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs, rushed for 678 yards and six touchdowns on 107 carries in 2020.
Valdosta State competes in the NCAA's Division II. They've found success in recent years, winning four national championships since 2000, most recently in 2018.
Hernandez tallied 108 tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery last season.
Cumberlands competes in the Mid-South Conference in the NAIA. The Patriots finished 10-2 in 2019 and are set to play a spring schedule due to COVID-19.
