The Chattanooga Red Wolves have signed Red Wolves Academy standout Yahir Paez to a professional contract. Paez becomes the second Red Wolves Academy player in club history to sign a professional contract. The contract is pending league and federation approval.
Paez, a native of Dalton and a Dalton High School graduate, said, “It’s a dream come true because my parents are so supportive of me and I am happy I can make them proud. It feels great to sign with the Red Wolves due to how many competitive players play alongside me in the academy.”
The Red Wolves compete in the United Soccer League.
“Last year Coach Mark (Ward) told me he saw potential in me, and it made me drop outside distractions and better focus on my game,” Paez said. “My advice to the academy players is that anything is possible and to always be ready to take your chance when it comes.”
Academy Sporting Director Luke Winter spoke about the importance of a competitive academy and the strength that a strong academy provides to the club.
“This is what the academy is working towards, Cristian (Zaragoza) was the first but was very much the only player in contention for a professional contract at the time,” Winter said. “Now we have Yahir signing an academy contract and multiple other players are currently or have been looked at by the first team as potential signings. This is the path to pro that we are excited to be a part of.”
Zaragoza, who was the first player to sign with the main Red Wolves squad after playing for the organization’s academy, also hails from Dalton.
Paez, a midfielder in high school, helped lead Dalton to a state championship in 2021 and to the state finals in 2022.
In his senior season, Paez scored 21 goals and dished nine assists for the Catamounts.
First team head coach Jimmy Obleda praised Paez’s work ethic and ability to achieve a professional contract while also commending the academy’s work.
“The signing of Yahir Paez to the first team is another testament to the work that the Red Wolves’ Academy is doing in developing players for the next level and for the professional game,” Obleda said. “Yahir shows a maturity and aptitude to play that we’ve been very happy to see in his time with the academy. For that reason, we have brought him into training and to sign a contract with the first team. We have high expectations for him and he has a very high ceiling for the future with his potential to contribute to the first team squad.”
“Having professional level players like Yahir in our own Red Wolves Academy continues fulfilling the mission of building a strong soccer platform in Chattanooga,” said Sean McDaniel, club president and general manager. “As one of the top young soccer players in the southeast, Yahir is ready to step in and contribute to the first team.”
Paez says although he is proud to be the second ever Red Wolves’ academy player to sign a professional contract, his work is not done.
“My main goal is to eventually play for the club and debut,” Paez said.
