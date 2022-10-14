Dalton looks to protect first place against Cass
Through two games of Region 7-5A play for each of the region’s six teams, it’s Dalton High School — not Cartersville or Calhoun — that has sole possession of first place in the region and remains undefeated in region games.
Dalton, coming off of a 2-8 season, is 4-3. The Catamounts still have state powers Cartersville and Calhoun on the schedule, but Dalton aims to protect first place tonight with a game on the road at 7:30 against Cass (3-4, 1-1 Region 7-5A).
The Colonels, led by four-star junior receiver and defensive back Sacovie White who this week committed to play for the University of Georgia, have two common opponents with the Catamounts. Cass downed Woodland 49-12 and fell to Rockmart 30-21, while Dalton beat Woodland 28-7 last week and lost to Rockmart 63-42.
That 28-7 win over Woodland was Dalton’s most recent. The Wildcats limited Dalton running back Tyson Greenwade as much as any team has. Greenwade, who has 21 touchdowns and more than 1,500 yards on the ground and through the air this season, had 123 yards and a score against Woodland.
Ethan Long, who had been splitting time at quarterback with Parker McClurg but got the start against Woodland, stepped up for two passing scores and a rushing touchdown last week to take some pressure off Greenwade.
Christian Heritage welcomes Bowdon for region showdown
Christian Heritage School has just two Region 7-A Division II games to play this season, so that makes each region game that much more important.
Tonight’s game against Bowdon, the region opener for both teams, could be the game to decide the region championship.
The Lions (3-4) welcome Bowdon (6-1), the third-ranked team in Class A Division II, at 7:30.
Bowdon has won five straight since a loss to Central-Carrollton in the second week of the season. Do-it-all quarterback Robert McNeal has led the Red Devils to an average of 41.6 points per game in that streak. McNeal has passed for 822 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for 664 yards and three more scores.
The Lions also faced an accomplished quarterback last week in Mount Pisgah’s Jack Cendoya, and Christian Heritage limited him in a 38-21 win that handed Mount Pisgah just its second loss.
After starting the season 1-4 with some hard-fought losses, Christian Heritage has won two straight and found some offensive rhythm, thanks to a focus on the run game.
Eli Thomason rushed for a school-record 268 yards last week.
North Murray takes region road trip to Fannin County
With a 3-0 start in Region 7-2A behind them, North Murray hits the road tonight to put that undefeated region record to the test.
The Mountaineers (5-2) travel to Blue Ridge at 7:30 to play Fannin County (3-3, 1-1 Region 7-2A).
Quarterback Seth Griffin has had the Mountaineers offense rolling lately, though Griffin and the starters haven’t had to play much past halftime in the last two games, two blowout wins over winless Murray County and Gordon Central.
The Mountaineers should get a tougher test against Fannin, the defending region champion. Fannin’s 24-0 loss last week to Model broke a three-game win streak.
Murray returns from week off to host Rockmart
The search for the first win under head coach Kurt Napier doesn’t get easier for Murray County.
The Indians (0-6, 0-2 Region 7-2A) host Region 7-2A opponent Rockmart (4-2, 2-0 Region 7-2A) tonight at 7:30.
Rockmart has won each of its region games by at least 34 points, and the Yellow Jackets outscored Model and Haralson County a combined 104-14.
Murray has been held scoreless in both of its region competitions, a 44-0 loss to Model followed by a 49-0 defeat against North Murray.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.