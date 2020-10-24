Dalton mounts 21-point comeback, falls after late Alexander score

Dalton High School (1-5, 0-4 Region 5-6A) overcame a 21-point deficit to take a fourth-quarter lead but fell to Alexander (5-2) in Douglasville 31-28 on Friday.
Dalton fell behind from the opening kickoff, which was returned 97 yards for a score.
Alexander built a 21-0 lead in the second quarter before Dalton answered with a touchdown to cut the deficit to 21-7 at half. Dalton surged with 21 points in the third quarter, capped by a Maurice Howard one-yard touchdown to give the Catamounts the 28-24 lead headed into the fourth. Howard scored two touchdowns on the night.
Alexander scored the go-ahead touchdown with 9:52 in the fourth, and Dalton couldn’t mount a second comeback.
Dalton quarterback Ashton Blackwell threw for 215 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Karim Page caught six passes for 81 yards and a touchdown, while Luke Blanchard caught four balls for 88 yards and a score.
The Catamounts are off next week. Dalton returns home Friday, Nov. 6, to host region foe Douglas County. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at Harmon Field.
