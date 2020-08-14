Softball
Chattooga 5, Dalton 2
Dalton High School (1-2) fell to Chattooga (3-0) Friday night 5-2 at Dalton's Heritage Point Park. The game was part of the Lady Cats Classic tournament, hosted by Dalton High.
Dalton tallied seven hits to Chattooga's four, but couldn't convert runners on base into enough runs.
Jazmin Rodriguez finished 2-for-2, while Cadence Blackwell and Gracie Young drove in the two runs for the Lady Catamounts.
Dalton cut an early 3-0 lead to 3-2 during the top of the third inning, but a Chattooga home run pushed the lead back to 5-2.
Emily Brunson started the game on the mound for Dalton, pitching two innings. Natalie Quintero pitched the final two innings of the four-inning bout, striking out three.
Dalton continues tournament play today, taking on Adairsville at 9 a.m.
Pepperell 10, Murray County 0
Murray County (0-2) lost 10-0 to Pepperell (1-1) Friday night at Dalton's Heritage Point Park in a game in Dalton High School's Lady Cats Classic tournament.
Pepperell peppered runs throughout the game to reach the 10-0 score, tallying two in the second, fourth and fifth innings before scoring four in the seventh.
Natalie O'Neal finished 3-for-3 for Murray County, while Aubri Green and Alyssa Usrey were 2-for-4.
Kylie Usrey pitched for the Indians, striking out three and walking two in her seven innings of work.
Murray continues tournament play today, taking on Cedartown at 9 a.m.
