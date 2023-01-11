He may not coach in his hometown any more, but Dalton native Rodney Hennon is returning home for the Northwest Georgia Fellowship of Christian Athlete’s Home Team Banquet.
The longtime Georgia Southern University baseball coach is this year’s featured speaker for the local FCA’s annual fundraising banquet, which is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Dalton Convention Center.
“We are very fortunate to have coach Hennon as our guest speaker this year at the FCA Home Team Banquet,” FCA area director Jamey Middleton said. “Not only is he one of the best college baseball coaches in the Southeast, he is a devoted follower of Christ. I’m excited for him to get to come back home and share his heart with our wonderful community.”
A Dalton High School graduate, Hennon has coached at Georgia Southern for 23 years.
The FCA is a Christian organization that ministers through providing athletics opportunities to area youth.
Tuesday’s banquet is a celebration and exhibition of the yearly efforts of the organization — and a fundraiser for the FCA.
There are a few ways interested parties can support what the FCA’s website calls “an adult fundraising event.”
Sponsorships are available to support the organization, and guests can host a table with up to 10 attendees at no required cost. The banquet is intended to be attended by adults, but non-mobile infants are welcome.
Passes to a private reception with Hennon are also available at various level of sponsorship. More information can be found online at nwgafca.org/banquet.
“Northwest Georgia FCA is so blessed to have a community of believers that support us in all areas,” Middleton said. “We are excited to share how God is using the ministry of FCA to further his kingdom in our hometown.”
