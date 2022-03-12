Dalton native Sam Purcell, a 1998 graduate of Southeast Whitfield High School, was named the head coach of the Mississippi State women's basketball on Saturday.
"During our search, Sam Purcell routinely emerged as one of the nation's elite recruiters and more importantly, a terrific fit to lead our program," John Cohen, Mississippi State's athletics director said in a press release. "Sam has been an integral part of some of the most successful teams in women's basketball. He is creative, meticulous and has shown a proven ability to recruit the nation's top talent and develop student-athletes. Sam is synonymous with the Mississippi State culture and understands the deep meaning of family. We are confident that Sam will elevate every facet of our program. We are pleased to welcome him, his wife Meghan, and his three daughters Reese, Rylee and Reagan to the Mississippi State family."
Purcell has 19 years of women's basketball coaching experience, most recently as an assistant coach then the associate coach at Louisville where he has been since 2013. Over the past five seasons, Louisville has a 147-19 record, which ranks third in the country behind Connecticut (150) and Baylor (151) for the most victories during that span.
"I'm honored and humbled to be the head women's basketball coach at Mississippi State University, and I am appreciative to John Cohen and the entire university administration for this opportunity," Purcell said in the release. "The Purcell family is thrilled to be coming to Starkville, and we can't wait to meet the team and the entire Bulldog Family. Mississippi State women's basketball is synonymous with winning, and I fully intend to continue that winning culture. Hail State!"
Purcell will continue coaching at Louisville through the remainder of the postseason.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.