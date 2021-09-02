Dalton native Thomas named to fellowship with PGA

Dalton native Brooke Thomas, a graduate of Dalton High School and Dalton State College, has been named to the inaugural PGA WORKS Paul Millsap Fellow for the Georgia PGA Section and Foundation.
The fellowship is designed to prepare people from historically underrepresented backgrounds for careers within the golf industry. It is a year-long paid fellowship.
The fellowship, made possible by the Paul Millsap Foundation, is named for the NBA forward that suited up for the Atlanta Hawks from 2013-17.
“The Georgia PGA is incredibly honored to welcome Brooke. Amidst a vast pool of talented candidates, Brooke’s passion, personality and unique background set her apart,” Georgia PGA Section and Foundation Executive Director Scott Geary said. “We strongly feel that her skill set and experience align with Paul’s vision to introduce new individuals to the opportunities available within the golf industry.”
Thomas is a 2013 graduate of Dalton High and 2017 grad of Dalton State. A standout basketball player for the Catamounts, Thomas originally attended Alabama's Birmingham-Southern College to play basketball.
Thomas’ primary responsibilities will be supporting and executing philanthropic activities for the Georgia PGA Section and Foundation, including PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) and junior golf programming, such as PGA Jr. League and drive, chip and putt. Additionally, she will play an integral role assisting with marketing and communications and special event coordination related to philanthropic programs. Thomas kicked off the fellowship with various on-site responsibilities during the 2021 Women’s PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club, June 24-27.
In 2016, Thomas started Lace Up, her own nonprofit that empowers youth through education and literacy. Lace Up’s mission is to build unity in their communities through sports, events and seminars. These activities help generate funds for school supplies, backpacks and other resources for children.
“My parents always told my brothers and me that action is the best demonstration of your character, and this fellowship is a new chance for me to show that,” Thomas said. “I am honored and humbled to be chosen. I truly value everything that this fellowship stands for, and I look forward to upholding the values Paul Millsap set forth in establishing this opportunity.”
Millsap was selected by the Utah Jazz in the second round of the 2006 NBA draft out of Louisiana Tech. He played for both the Jazz and Hawks prior to joining the Denver Nuggets in 2017.
“In my role as an ambassador for PGA Works, I have been presented with several opportunities to speak nationally about the great work being done by the PGA in impacting positive change in golf,” Millsap said. “When presented with the opportunity to directly impact the game in Georgia, it was an easy decision through my foundation to create this fellowship. We look forward to following Brooke’s many contributions as part of the Georgia PGA.”
PGA WORKS — funded by PGA REACH, the foundation of PGA of America — is intentionally designed to inspire and engage underrepresented talent to join golf’s $84 billion workforce. The PGA WORKS Fellowship program continues PGA of America’s ongoing efforts to diversify the golf industry.
In 2021, PGA WORKS is expected to have 18 PGA WORKS Fellows at PGA Sections and golf entities across the country.
In her free time, Thomas enjoys spending time with family, exploring new adventures, cooking, reading, exercising, playing chess, being creative through writing, music and design, and volunteering. Occasionally, you might find her napping on her porch.
