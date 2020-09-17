Softball
Heritage 13, Northwest 1
Northwest Whitfield (9-6) fell to Heritage (14-1) for the third time in three days with a 13-1 home loss Thursday.
The Lady Bruins lost both games of a doubleheader to Heritage in Ringgold Tuesday.
Northwest's Kylie Hayes, Alyson Jarvi and Mia Sewell each managed a hit, and Jarvi ran home on a wild pitch to tally Northwest's only run.
The Bruins were down only 2-1 at that point in the fourth inning, but an 11-run fifth from Heritage put the game out of reach.
Northwest will travel to Carrollton Tuesday to play a doubleheader with Central starting at 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Dalton sweeps tri-match
Dalton (20-9) swept a home tri-match Thursday, defeating Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (10-16) 25-19 and 25-12 and dispatching Southeast Whitfield (5-18) 25-17 and 25-14.
Southeast defeated LFO in three sets, winning the first 25-19 before falling 25-21 in the second. The Lady Raiders rallied to win 15-13 in the third set to take the match.
Dalton's Kaysen Welsh had 21 assists, 12 kills, five digs and two aces. Tessa Townsend tallied 15 kills, 10 assists, six digs and six aces.
Southeast's Trinity Burse had 18 digs and 15 kills, while Lisette Gomez put up 19 digs and 14 assists.
Dalton plays in a tournament in Cartersville on Saturday, while Southeast plays in a tri-match at Cedartown Tuesday.
Heritage 2, North Murray 0
North Murray (5-10) fell to Heritage (19-5) in two sets in Ringgold Thursday.
Heritage defeated North Murray 25-11 and 25-12.
The Mountaineers host Gilmer Thursday at 7 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 2, Cartersville 1
Northwest Whitfield (16-7) defeated Cartersville (13-9) in three sets in a road match Thursday.
The Lady Bruins fell 28-26 in the first set, then rallied to win the final two 25-23 and 15-10.
Emma Allen had 10 kills and seven assists for Northwest, while Kiara Hughes had 13 assists and three aces. Emma Hayes had seven kills, five digs and four aces.
Northwest plays Pickens at Jasper Tuesday at 7 p.m.
