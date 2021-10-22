Dalton High School (1-7, 0-5 Region 5-6A) ended up on the wrong side of a shootout Friday night, falling 55-42 on the road at Region 5-6A opponent Douglas County (7-1, 4-1 Region 5-6A).
The Catamounts led 14-0 early, but Dalton couldn't shut down the Douglas County offense and dropped its sixth straight contest.
Dalton got on the board on just the second play from scrimmage with a 86-yard bomb pass from Brady Pendley to Karim Page.
After Brandon Arredondo recovered a Douglas County fumble, Pendley was dealing again. He hit Journey Boston for a 17-yard score to put the Catamounts up 14-0 on the region foe.
The big lead didn't last long. Douglas County's Latrelle Murrel sprinted through the Dalton defense for a 70-yard score. Douglas County recovered an onside kick, then the Tiger drive ended with a three-yard Jirah Douglas touchdown. A missed extra point after touchdown left the score at 14-13 in favor of Dalton.
Tyson Greenwade punched a five-yard run in for a touchdown to put the Cats up 21-13, but Douglas County responded with three straight touchdowns. Douglas scored his second and third rushing touchdowns sandwiching another Murrel score.
Trailing 35-21, Dalton drove into scoring position late in the half, and Pendley hit Page for the second touchdown between the pair, this one a 25-yard score with just eight seconds before half.
Page caught 11 passes for 203 yards and the two scores in the game. Pendley had 285 total passing yards and the three scores.
After half, Murrel matched Douglas with his third rushing score — a three-yarder — to put Dalton back behind by two touchdowns at 42-28. Douglas County quarterback Sire Hardaway plunged in for a four-yard score to put the Tigers up 48-28 midway through the third.
Pendley used his legs for his fourth total touchdown of the night, scampering in for a 15-yard score to cut the deficit to 48-35 early in the fourth.
Murrel reached the end zone on the ground for the fourth time in the fourth to put the Tigers up 55-35.
Greenwade got into the end zone late in the fourth to bring Dalton within 55-42, but the Cats didn't have time to mount a comeback.
Greenwade finished at 111 yards on 10 carries with the two scores.
Dalton actually out-gained Douglas County 480 to 424 in total offense on the strength of 356 passing yards between Pendley and Parker McClurg, who came into the game in the fourth.
Dalton will stay on the road next week for a Thursday game. The Catamounts will travel to Dallas to play Paulding County.
