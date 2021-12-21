Dalton RB Gibbs announces transfer to Alabama after 2 seasons at Georgia Tech

Jahmyr Gibbs said "Go Big Red" during his time starring at running back for Dalton High School's football team.
At his second stop in college, he'll be saying "Roll Tide Roll."
Gibbs, after two seasons at Georgia Tech, announced Tuesday he will transfer to Alabama.
He posted a video on his Twitter account that flashed a graphic with an edited photo of him in a Crimson Alabama uniform and one word visible: Committed. The video was accompanied by the abbreviation "RTR," short for the signature Crimson Tide rallying cry.
Initial attempts to reach Gibbs for comment were unsuccessful.
Gibbs played two seasons at Georgia Tech. Earlier this month, he was name to the AP All-America second team as an all-purpose player.
This season as a running back and kick returner Gibbs rushed for 746 yards and scored four touchdowns; caught 36 passes for 470 yards and two touchdowns; and had 589 kick return yards. His 1,805 all-purpose yards ranked third in the NCAA behind Missouri's Tyler Badie (1,939 yards) and Central Michigan's Lew Nichols (2,010 yards).
Gibbs announced that he was entering the transfer portal last month.
Gibbs, a four-star recruit in high school, in 2020 signed with Georgia Tech over several offers from Power Five programs, including Alabama. After committing to Georgia Tech before his senior season at Dalton High, Gibbs piled up 2,554 yards and 40 touchdowns on 233 carries for the Catamounts as a senior.
Alabama is set to lose its current starting running back, fifth-year senior Brian Robinson Jr., after the season. The Crimson Tide bring back backup Trey Sanders. Alabama signed two four-star running backs in its 2022 recruiting class.
