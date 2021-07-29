Dalton RB Gibbs named All-ACC ahead of second season at Georgia Tech

Dalton High School graduate Jahmyr Gibbs is earning recognition ahead of his second season at Georgia Tech.
Gibbs has been named to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s preseason all-conference team at all-purpose back and return specialist. The awards, voted on by a panel of media members, were announced Tuesday.
On Thursday, Gibbs was named to the 2021 Paul Hornung Award Watch List, an award given annually to college football’s most versatile student-athlete.
In 2020, Gibbs rushed for 460 yards and four touchdowns and caught 24 passes for 303 yards and three scores while playing in just seven games while battling injuries. As a returner, Gibbs averaged 25.6 yards per kickoff return, including a 75-yard return that nearly went for a score on the very first touch of his college career in a September game against Central Florida.
Gibbs is one of three running backs on the team, along with NC State's Zonovan Knight and Duke's Mateo Durant. Gibbs was also the sixth-leading vote getter for the conference's player of the year with two votes, tying with Boston College's Zay Flowers. North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell ran away with that award with 114 votes.
Gibbs, who will still be classified as a freshman in 2021, was also named All-ACC by Athlon and Pro Football Focus. Gibbs was named a an honorable-mention All-ACC selection following his first season.
Gibbs is part of a Georgia Tech offense that will have a strong Dalton High School connection in 2021. Former Catamount Kyric McGowan joined Gibbs on the Yellow Jackets as a graduate transfer after four seasons as a running back and wide receiver at Northwestern.
McGowan, who totaled 66 receptions for 773 yards, two receiving touchdowns and two rushing scores at Northwestern, is able to join Tech as a graduate transfer due to the NCAA granting fall Division I athletes an additional year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dalton graduate John Ross is also on Georgia Tech's roster as a linebacker.
Georgia Tech and the Catamount contingent open the season Sept.4 with a game against Northern Illinois.
