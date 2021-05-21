Running back Jahmyr Gibbs, a Dalton High School graduate, has been named first team preseason All-ACC by Athlon Sports.
Gibbs, in his first year at Georgia Tech in 2020 after starring at Dalton, rushed for 460 yards and four touchdowns and caught 24 passes for 303 yards and three scores while playing in seven games. Gibbs was a focal point of the Yellow Jackets' offense despite battling injuries during his freshman season.
Gibbs is one of two first team running backs, joined by Clemson's Lyn-J Dixon.
According to Athlon Sports: "An important note on the all-conference teams: These are based on how players will perform in 2021. Career statistics and awards matter in the evaluation, but choosing players for the 2021 all-conference team is largely based on predicting and projecting the best for the upcoming year. Also, team strength does not play a role in selections. These are the best individual players at each position in the league for '21."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.