Any questions about what kind of debut former Dalton High School football standout Jahmyr Gibbs would have for Georgia Tech were answered by his very first collegiate play.
In Georgia Tech's Saturday game against Central Florida, true freshman running back Gibbs took the opening kickoff, weaving through potential tacklers, for a 75-yard return to the UCF 21. The Yellow Jackets scored a few plays later.
Gibbs also scored two touchdowns — one rushing and one receiving – in his first game as a Yellow Jacket. A 9-yard reception just before halftime from fellow freshman Jeff Sims was Gibbs’ first score at the college level, while a fourth-quarter 33-yard rushing touchdown drew Georgia Tech within a touchdown of UCF.
Gibbs’ performance wasn’t enough to lift the Yellow Jackets to a victory, as Georgia Tech (1-1) fell to 14th-ranked UCF (1-0) 49-21.
Gibbs rushed for 66 yards and the touchdown on 15 carries and caught four passes for 60 yards and the score. Gibbs was Tech’s leading receiver. Gibbs racked up 93 return yards on two kickoff returns.
Gibbs didn't play in Tech's first game, a 16-13 win over Florida State last Saturday, due to an injury.
Gibbs starred at Dalton, rushing for 2,554 yards and 40 touchdowns as a senior in 2019. Gibbs, who was rated as a four-star recruit by most recruiting services, signed with Georgia Tech in February.
