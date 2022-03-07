Dalton High School’s pitchers faced plenty of trouble against Cass Monday night, but the Catamounts only allowed the visiting Colonels to convert one run in a 6-1 Dalton victory.
Cass loaded the bases in the second and third innings, but came up empty on both chances after Parker Eicholtz shut the door. He finished one opportunity by striking out two straight, then struck out three consecutive batters after Cass loaded the bases with no outs.
Blake Hammontree pitched out of a hole in the fifth inning too, and big early and late offensive innings led Dalton to the 6-1 win.
Dalton (5-2) put up three runs in the bottom of the first, with Brock Johnson scoring two by ripping a ground ball up the middle that was too hot to handle for the Cass (1-9) infield. Brady Pendley then belted a line drive just inside of third base to score another.
Cass broke through for its first and only run of the game in the top of the second. Todd Gaddy singled to right field to get the Colonels on the board before Cass loaded the bases and Eicholtz shut the door.
Eicholtz pitched four innings, striking out seven and allowing three hits, before handing off to Hammontree in the fifth.
Neither team scored again until the sixth inning, when Dalton grabbed a few insurance scores before shutting things out in the top of the seventh.
Jackson Blackwood belted a single to right-center to bring home Pendley and Sebastian Diaz, then Eicholtz sent home Blackwood to make it 6-1.
Pendley took the mound in the seventh to close the game out. He allowed a hit, but forced a ground out and struck out two Colonels to end the game.
Tyler Neises was 2-for-4 for Dalton, including a first-inning hit that put him in scoring position for Johnson’s scoring swing.
Cass’s Carson Hill lasted five innings on the mound, with Dalton racking up four of its eight hits on the night in the sixth inning when Hill was pulled.
The Catamounts next play two straight against Northwest Whitfield. Dalton plays the Bruins in Tunnel Hill Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., with Northwest making the return trip Friday evening at 5:30.
