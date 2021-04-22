Dalton, Southeast girls advance in soccer playoffs; Creek boys reach Elite 8 in tennis

Girls soccer
Dalton 2, Habersham Central 1
Dalton (13-2-2) defeated Habersham Central (3-5) 2-1 at home Thursday in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
The Lady Catamounts scored the first two goals, which were scored by Bailey Gleaton and Ashley Ramirez, before Habersham answered with a goal less than two minutes left in the game. Dalton held on though to advance to the Sweet 16.
Dalton hosts Cambridge, which defeated Kennesaw Mountain 4-1 in the first round, in the Sweet 16. The game is Wednesday.
Southeast Whitfield 2, Druid Hills 1
Marissa Gonzalez's header in overtime lifted Southeast Whitfield (10-6) over Druid Hills (4-5-1) on the road in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
After a scoreless tie at half, Southeast struck first with 22 minutes to go with a Daisy Hernandez goal, but Druid Hills tied it with six minutes left in regulation and forced overtime. Gonzalez's header gave Southeast the lead with 4:22 to go in the first of the extra frames, and the Lady Raiders held on in the final 10 minutes for the win.
Southeast travels to North Oconee in the Sweet 16 next Wednesday.
Boys tennis
Coahulla Creek 3, Hart County 2
Coahulla Creek advanced to the Elite 8 with a 3-2 win over Hart County on Thursday.
Cam Souther and Colt Souther each earned a win in singles, while Luke Gentry won 5-7, 6-4, 7-6.
The Colts play the winner of the Sweet 16 match between Crisp County and Richmond Academy.
Baseball
LaFayette 8, Murray County 6
Murray County (6-17) added a run in the top of the seventh, but couldn't catch LaFayette (13-12) in an 8-6 road loss on Thursday.
Murray trailed 8-4 headed into the sixth and scored one apiece in the final two innings.
Hunter Hobbs finished 2-for-4 with an RBI for Murray, and Brock Dunn, Jordan Harrison and Landon McCamy all tallied an RBI.
Murray gets another shot at LaFayette tonight at 5:55 in Chatsworth.
Sonoraville 11, Coahulla Creek 4
Coahulla Creek (11-13) couldn't keep up with Sonoraville (16-10) after the two teams exchanged runs early on in Varnell, falling 10-4.
The Colts answered Sonoraville's four-inning first with four runs in the second, but that would be all that Creek would score. The Phoenix added five in the fourth to pull away.
Irvin Hernandez and Sam Reed each had an RBI for Creek.
The teams play again tonight at Sonoraville at 5:55.
Southeast Whitfield 6, Gilmer 5
Southeast Whitfield (11-17) scored five runs in the first inning and then held on for a 6-5 win over Gilmer (5-23) at home Thursday.
Jacob Gentry was 1-for-2 with two RBIs for Southeast, and Cobey Patterson and Johny Vega also drove in runs.
The win breaks a five-game skid for Southeast, which closes the regular season with a home game tonight at 5:55 against Coosa.
