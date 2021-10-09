Dalton High School (1-6, 0-4 Region 5-6A) got off to a strong start on Homecoming Friday night against Alexander (5-1, 3-1 Region 5-6A), but the Catamounts couldn't keep pace with the Alexander attack in a 52-22 loss.
The Catamounts led 15-3 after the first quarter. Brady Pendley fired a 27-yard touchdown pass to Karim Page on the opening Dalton drive, and a Pepe Lare field goal put Dalton up 9-6 after an Alexander field goal.
Dalton's Journey Boston rushed in from eight to put the Catamounts up 15-3.
After the first quarter, Alexander outscored Dalton 49-7. That started with a 28-7 second quarter.
After three rapid-fire touchdowns by Alexander — including two Jared Echols passing touchdowns — Pendley answered with a 46-yard passing touchdown to Luke Blanchard to make the score 24-22 with 1:33 before half. Alexander didn't need a minute to drive downfield, and a T.J. Foster rushing touchdown with 34 seconds left before half made it 31-22.
A 21-point third quarter, featuring Foster's third and fourth touchdown runs, put Dalton away.
Dalton was held to 24 yards total on the ground, while Alexander racked up 391. Foster had 319 of those on 25 carries and his four touchdowns.
Pendley passed for 194 yards and his two scores. Blanchard was the leading Dalton receiver with 104 yards on six catches.
The Catamounts have a bye week Friday, then they'll keep looking for a region victory — and to break a five-game losing slide. Dalton next travels to Douglasville Oct. 22 to take on Douglas County.
