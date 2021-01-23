Dalton State College's basketball team fell on a last-second shot to Middle Georgia State on Thursday, but the Roadrunners didn't need any late-game heroics to avenge the loss Saturday afternoon.
The Roadrunners (5-7, 4-3 Southern States Athletic Conference) got off to a quick start, withstood a mid-game run, never trailed and finished strong to breeze past Middle Georgia (5-2, 2-2 SSAC) 74-53 at Dalton State's Bandy Gym.
"Our defensive effort was really good and our rebounding was really outstanding tonight," Dalton State head coach Alex Ireland said after the game.
That defense held Middle Georgia State to just 30% shooting to quickly take the game in hand after the Knights trimmed a double-digit Dalton State first half lead to 36-31 at the break. The Roadrunners scored the first nine points in the second half to take back a larger lead.
Middle Georgia trimmed the lead to as little as 11 midway through the second, but another defensive lockdown led to a 14-1 run immediately afterward.
The Roadrunners out-rebounded the Knights 43-21, often limiting them to one shot on each trip.
Dalton State earned the blowout win with leading scorer Marquel Wiggins only playing 25 minutes, sitting out a few minutes in the second half after committing his third foul and while the rest of the Roadrunners made a run.
Leading that charge was C.J. Perry, who nailed seven of his 10 attempted 3-pointers and scored 28 points.
Wiggins still managed to net 11 points and pull down nine rebounds, though, and Antares Gwyn scored 10 and led the game with 11 boards.
While Perry and the Roadrunners hit shots from behind the arc, their swarming defense held the Knights to 4-for-20 on their own long-distance attempts.
Jordan Willis, who scored 25 and made the game-winning bucket in Middle Georgia State's Thursday win, led the Knights again Saturday with 17 points.
Next, the Roadrunners welcome Faulkner (Montgomery, Alabama) University to Dalton on Tuesday. Faulkner sits atop the SSAC standings at 15-1 with a 6-0 conference record, and they're currently ranked tenth in the NAIA Coaches Poll.
"We're going to need to keep playing as hard as we are playing," Ireland said.
Faulkner defeated Dalton State 75-53 earlier this month in Montgomery.
Tipoff for Tuesday's game is 7 p.m. at Bandy Gym.
