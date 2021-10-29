Dalton State basketball cruises past Southeastern Baptist 85-58

Dalton State College's basketball team earned a convincing 85-58 win over Southeastern Baptist College in the Life University Classic in Marietta on Friday.
The Roadrunners (2-0) sprinted out to a 46-28 halftime lead and kept it going in the second half for the easy win over Southeastern Baptist (0-1). Dalton State will play Thomas University in the same event at Marietta's Life Saturday at noon.
Dalton State freshman and Dalton High School graduate Franklin Almonte picked up his first collegiate double-double in just his second game of action. Almonte scored 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
Almonte's rebounding performance helped the Roadrunners dominate Southeastern on the glass. Dalton State grabbed 53 boards to Southeastern's 34, putting in 17 second-chance points. Dalton State also forced 16 turnovers and turned those into 25 points.
Mohammed Abubakar led Dalton State with 17 points, while C.J. Perry hit four 3-pointers on his way to 14 points, six rebounds and five assists. Jahir Joyner and Rodley Adjei were also in double-digits with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Brannon Singletary led Southeastern Baptist with 10 points.
Dalton State is 2-0 after starting last season 0-4. The Roadrunners will be back in Mashburn Arena at the Dalton Convention Center for a home game Tuesday against Bryan College.
