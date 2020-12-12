Dalton State basketball hangs tough with Division I Kennesaw State, falls 72-62

The Dalton State College basketball fell on the road at Kennesaw State University 72-62 Saturday.
Dalton State (0-2), which competes on the NAIA level, survived an early 13-point advantage by NCAA Division I opponent Kennesaw (3-2) to tie the game just before half, but the host Owls led 34-32 at the break and then pulled away from the Roadrunners in the second period.
First-year Roadrunner Marquel Wiggins led Dalton State with 24 points, while fellow newcomer A.J. Hassell put up 22. Those two were the only Roadrunners to reach double digits in points, and Wiggins pulled down nine rebounds.
Dalton State is breaking in a team with six newcomers after winning the Southern States Athletic Conference tournament a season ago.
Kennesaw State also got most of their points from two strong scorers.
Chris Youngblood put up 24 points while Spencer Rodgers had 21.
The game was a homecoming for Roadrunner head coach Alex Ireland. Ireland was a student manager for the Kennesaw State men’s basketball program during his time at the university before graduating in 2012.
The game was added to the Dalton State schedule just Wednesday. The Roadrunners were originally slated to open their home schedule Saturday with Reinhardt University, but the game was postponed due to a schedule reshuffle due to COVID-19 issues.
The Roadrunners will next play Martin Methodist (Tennessee) at 5 p.m. at the school’s Bandy Gymnasium Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.