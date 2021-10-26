Dalton State basketball opens Tuesday; Roadrunners aim to create their own path in 2021-22

Dalton State College is angling for a more normal basketball season in more ways than one.
Amid COVID-19 last season, the Roadrunners played their home games inside Bandy Gymnasium on the school's campus, with only a small section of fans allowed to attend games.
As Dalton State steps back inside the larger Mashburn Arena at the Dalton Convention Center for games this season, the Roadrunners hope to leave last season's record behind them as well.
After earning 30 wins two seasons ago, head coach Alex Ireland's team dipped to 7-11 last season in a season that was affected by an exodus of talent, injuries and COVID-19 issues as the Roadrunners dressed fewer than 10 players for most games.
Heading into the 2021-22 schedule, which starts tonight with a home game against Fisk University at 7:30, Ireland says he isn't comparing his team to the lows -- or the highs -- of Roadrunner basketball.
"We're certainly aware of the standard at the school," Ireland said. The program has been a consistent winner since it was resurrected in 2013, and the team won the NAIA National Championship in 2015. "We always want to live up to that, but we also want to be our own team. We're not thinking about last year, nor are we thinking about 30 wins two years ago. We want to treat this year as this year and be as good as we can be."
Tonight's game against Fisk tips off a seven-game slate for the Roadrunners before they open Southern States Athletic Conference competition Nov. 18 at against Stillman in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Roadrunners were tabbed to finish sixth in the conference in the preseason coaches' poll. Talladega is a new addition to the 10-team conference for 2021-22 after the exit of Florida College.
This season's Roadrunners will forge their own path with a few key returnees and some standout incoming talent.
Back are key guards in fifth-year senior C.J. Perry and redshirt junior Rodley Adjei. Those two, along with forward Igor Stokic, are the final remaining members of the SSAC championship squad of two seasons ago. Adjei rejoins the fold after playing in just one game last season.
Last season's leading scorer, Marquel Wiggins -- who averaged 19.8 points per game -- is back, but he won't be eligible to suit up until the spring semester. Antares Gwyn, who led the team in rebounds with 8.2 per game a season ago, returns too.
"It's a really fun group," Ireland said. "They work hard. We've got to continue to grow and work together as a group. We haven't hit a lot of that adversity yet that we will once the season starts."
Headlining a group of newcomers is a name that should be familiar to basketball fans in Dalton. Franklin Almonte -- a former Dalton High School standout and two-time Daily Citizen-News All-Area Player of the Year -- joins the squad as a freshman forward. He scored over 1,000 points and pulled down over 1,000 rebounds in his time with the Catamounts.
"Everybody in Dalton knows what he can do with the ball and on the boards," Ireland said.
Jalen Barker, Nasir Cassel, Darien Cone, Jaelin Ferrell, Jahir Joyner and Donavan Miller are all newcomers at guard. Cassel and Joyner spent time with the team, despite being unable to play, after transferring during last season.
Junior forward Mohamed Abubakar is also a new Roadrunner, while center Benjamin Montgomery is the only freshman addition other than Almonte. The rest are transfers.
"They all bring different things to the table, and I'm really excited to kind of put it together," Ireland said.
