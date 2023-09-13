Dalton State College Men’s Basketball Coach Alex Ireland has released the 2023-24 Roadrunner basketball schedule. The schedule consists of 14 home games, 12 road games, and 3 neutral site contests. This season marks a momentous return to “Death Valley 30720” as Bandy Gymnasium becomes the permanent home for Roadrunner basketball.
Bandy is the on-campus gym at Dalton State. The Roadrunners had been playing home games at Mashburn Arena at the Dalton Convention Center.
“We’re really excited about our roster and schedule, but we are most ecstatic about playing all of our home games at Bandy Gymnasium,” said Coach Ireland. “Our schedule is tough from top to bottom with some tough opponents at home and on the road. I believe our students and fans will be happy watching our team play on campus against the best teams in the country.”
The intrasquad Blue and White game returns this season and will occur on Oct. 21. The regular season begins one week later on Saturday, Oct. 28, when Bryan visits the newly-renovated Bandy Gym. Two days later, on Oct. 30, Tennessee Wesleyan comes to town for the first time. The matchup between the Roadrunners and Bulldogs happened during the inaugural season of Dalton State basketball when TWU defeated DSC 89-87 in Athens, Tennessee, on a buzzer-beater.
Coastal Georgia and Keiser are up next on Nov. 3 and 4 at a neutral site in Montgomery, Alabama, for the SSAC/SUN Challenge. The Birds went 1-1 in the tournament last season and will get a rematch with Keiser, whom they defeated.
An exciting game dots the calendar on Tuesday, Nov. 7, as Dalton State travels to Cullowhee, North Carolina, for an exhibition against Southern Conference member Western Carolina. The last neutral site game of the regular season happens on Friday, Nov. 10, as the Roadrunners head to Mount Vernon to meet Florida National. The game will happen on the campus of Brewton-Parker, who will take on the Conquistadors one day later.
Southern States Athletic Conference play begins on Thursday, Nov. 16, at Bandy Gym when Blue Mountain Christian visits Dalton. New conference member Point travels north for the first time to face the Roadrunners on Saturday, Nov. 18.
Dalton State hits the road on Tuesday, Nov. 21, for a non-conference matchup against Cumberlands before a post-Thanksgiving date with Brewton-Parker at home on Saturday, Nov. 25. A trip to Mississippi to finish the season series with Blue Mountain Christian follows on Nov. 30 as a date with William Carey looms next on Dec. 2.
Two days later, on Dec. 4, the Roadrunners host Voorhees before a break for final exams. Basketball kicks back up on Saturday, Dec. 16, with a home game against Life. Another tough non-conference game occurs on Tuesday, Dec. 19, when perennial power Pikeville comes to town with a special afternoon start time of 2 p.m.
DSC finishes out 2023 with a trip to Pulaski, Tennessee, and a matchup with UT Southern as the Fire Hawks re-join the SSAC. The Birds open the new year traveling to New Orleans, Louisiana, for a game against 2022 National Champion Loyola. A special start time also graces this stop, as tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The first of two games against Faulkner happens in Dalton on Saturday, Jan. 6, with Stillman waiting in the wings in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Wednesday, Jan. 10. The Birds will be on the road again on Saturday, Jan. 13 for a matchup with Middle Georgia State.
Jan. 20 will see Dalton State host William Carey before two road games at Point (Jan. 27) and Brewton-Parker (Jan. 31) to close out the month of January. The calendar turns to February and the home stretch of the regular season with a home game against UT Southern on Saturday, Feb. 3.
Loyola makes their return visit to Dalton on Thursday, Feb. 8, and then the Roadrunners travel to Montgomery, Alabama, on Saturday, Feb. 10, to take on Faulkner. Home games are capped off against Stillman on Feb. 14 and Middle Georgia State on Feb. 17, with the season finale at Life on Saturday, Feb. 24.
Post-season play begins with the SSAC Championship at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex Feb. 28-March 2. The NAIA Tournament 1st and 2nd Rounds will be held at neutral site locations on March 15-16, with the final teams traveling to Kansas City, Missouri, for the final site on March 21-26.
To view the entire schedule, visit dsroadrunners.com.
